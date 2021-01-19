No. 2 Baylor continued its impressive season with a 77-69 win over No. 9 Kansas on Monday night. However, it may not be the win that has sports fans talking -- especially ones who bet on the game. With time winding down, the Bears found themselves up 77-66. As time expired, Jayhawks guard hoisted up a meaningless 3-pointer at the buzzer that banked off the backboard and went in.

That shot made the final score 77-69 and resulted in a bad beat for Baylor bettors, as many sportsbooks had the spread for them at -8.5 points.

With a narrow difference in the shot and game clock, Baylor turned the basketball over with just 1.9 seconds remaining. However, Teahen caught the ball and launched a three for the fun of it. But the shot made all the difference when it came to the spread, no matter what side you bet on.

It's also worth noting that Teahen banked it off the backboard! That makes it an even worse beat just based on aesthetics. Let's just say that if you bet on Baylor, you deserve some luck headed your way in the future after one of the most horrific beats in quite some time.

One of the funniest takeaways from this video is the gentleman in the white hat in the bottom right corner of the frame. His emphatic reaction leads you to believe that he was among those bettors that suffered this bad beat and had Baylor at -8.5 points.