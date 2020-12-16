The No. 9 Kentucky and No. 24 DePaul women's basketball teams will face off in a nonconference game at Wintrust Arena in Chicago on Wednesday at 3 p.m.

The Kentucky Wildcats enter the matchup undefeated, with a 6-0 record, and comes off a 88-54 win over Samford. That was their third game straight shooting 50% or better from the field.

The DePaul Blue Demons are also coming off a win, a 76-67 victory over Loyola on Sunday. The Blue Demons currently sit at 2-2, with on of their wins coming against over Chicago State by a score of 128-66. That win was a historic one, as it marked the first time any DePaul women's basketball team scored at least 128 points in a 40-minute game.

Texas A&M and Louisville, ranked No. 13 and No. 5 respectively at the time, handed DePaul their two losses so far this season.

The upcoming game will mark the fifth all-time meeting between Kentucky and DePaul's women's basketball teams. Kentucky has been dominant in the head-to-head, winning all four games.

DePaul is the only Big East team that Kentucky will face this year. The Wildcat's last loss to a Big East team came in 2008 when they lost to Xavier.

How to watch Kentucky vs. DePaul:

Date: Wednesday, December 16

Time: 2 p.m. CT/3 p.m. ET

Location: Wintrust Arena, Chicago

Stream: CBS Sports apps