No charges will be filed as case of fatal car accident involving Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim is closed

There will be no charges filed in the case of the fatal car accident invlolving Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim, which was closed by the district attorney in New York's Onondaga County on Thursday.

The district attorney's office launched an official investigation into the Feb. 20 incident after Boeheim struck and killed 51-year-old Jorge Jimenez with his vehicle hours after Syracuse defeated No. 18 Louisville 69-49. The investigation concluded that neither drugs nor alcohol were involved. Boeheim is not facing any legal ramifications from the incident.

Boeheim struck Jimenez, who was pronounced dead at the hospital hours later, after trying to avoid a wrecked vehicle in the middle of I-690 that Jimenez was a passenger of. The report determined that Boeheim tried to avoid the car by maneuevering around it, but hit Jimenez, who was standing next to the car, in the process. Boeheim stopped, approached the scene, and called 911 to report the accident. He was going approximately 66 mph at five seconds before the impact in a 55 mph zone, but speed was not determined to be a contributing factor in the accident.

"Based on the totality of the circumstances surrounding this collision investigation, Boeheim's operation of his motor vehicle was not reckless, unreasonable or with gross negligence, and no crimes were committed," the report states. "The apparent contributing factors relating to this collision (are) Boeheim's limited/obstructed view, and Boeheim's reaction to an uninvolved vehicle that being the crashed, unlit Dodge Charger that obstructed two lanes of the highway within a poor/reduced visual environment. A secondary contributing factor is pedestrian error/confusion as the pedestrians remained on the dark highway dressed in dark clothing for a prolonged period of time after being aware of oncoming vehicles nearly colliding with the Dodge Charger."

Boeheim returned to coach for Syracuse days after the incident and was emotional, calling it an event that will stick with him forever.

"This is something that will be with me for the rest of my life," Boeheim said. "There's nothing like this when a human life is lost and you are there. I can't describe it to you."