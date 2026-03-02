MEAC teams with matching conference records will square off on Monday's college basketball schedule as the Norfolk State Spartans visit the Morgan State Bears. The Spartans (15-14, 8-4 MEAC) are riding a five-game winning streak, most recently knocking off Coppin State, 75-69, on Saturday. The Bears (12-15, 8-4) have won two of their last three but are coming off a 25-point Saturday defeat to Howard. NSU leads the all-time series with 27 wins versus 15 losses.

Tipoff is at 6 p.m. ET from the Hill Field House in Baltimore. Morgan State won the last matchup, 79-78, on Jan. 26. The Spartans are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Morgan State vs. Norfolk State odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 154.5. Before making any Norfolk State vs. Morgan State picks, check out the men's college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times and it entered Week 17 on a sizzling 11-1 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks dating back to last season, and is on a 20-11 run on top-rated CBB side picks. Anyone following its college basketball betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has simulated Morgan State vs. Norfolk State 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted men's college basketball picks and betting predictions. Here are several men's college basketball odds and men's college basketball betting lines for Norfolk State vs. Morgan State:

Morgan State vs. Norfolk State spread: Norfolk State -2.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Morgan State vs. Norfolk State over/under: 154.5 points Morgan State vs. Norfolk State money line: Norfolk State -142, Morgan State +118 Morgan State vs. Norfolk State picks: See picks at SportsLine Morgan State vs. Norfolk State streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Norfolk State vs. Morgan State predictions

SportsLine's model has simulated Morgan State vs. Norfolk State 10,000 times and is going Under on the total (154.5 points). Both teams have slightly leaned under in recent games, with the Under hitting in four of the last seven Morgan State home contests, while Norfolk State has seen the Under go 3-2 over its last five games overall. Two of the teams' last three matchups have been decidedly low-scoring, as they failed to even reach 130 total points.

Both teams struggle to generate points as NSU has just three players averaging more than 5.8 points per game and ranks outside the top 300 Division I teams in both made 3-pointers and free throw percentage. MSU struggles inside the arc, ranking 320th in college basketball in 2-point percentage while also committing 13 turnovers per game, ranking among the bottom 15 percent in the nation. The model projects a defensive battle with this contest going Under in 58.2% of simulations.

How to make Morgan State vs. Norfolk State picks

