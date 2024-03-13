Who's Playing

Coppin State Eagles @ Norfolk State Spartans

Current Records: Coppin State 2-26, Norfolk State 21-10

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, March 13, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Wednesday, March 13, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Norfolk Scope Arena -- Norfolk, Virginia

Norfolk Scope Arena -- Norfolk, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

Norfolk State has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Coppin State Eagles are set to clash at 6:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Norfolk Scope Arena in a MEAC postseason contest. Coppin State took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Norfolk State, who comes in off a win.

Norfolk State's and Howard's contest on Thursday was close at halftime, but Norfolk State turned on the heat in the second half with 48 points. Everything went the Spartans' way against the Bison as the Spartans made off with a 77-58 victory. That's two games straight that Norfolk State has won by exactly 19 points.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Norfolk State to victory, but perhaps none more so than Jamarii Thomas, who scored 16 points along with six rebounds. Thomas didn't help Norfolk State's cause all that much against Tennessee back in January but the same can't be said for this contest. The team also got some help courtesy of Jaylani Darden, who scored four points along with nine rebounds and six assists.

Meanwhile, Coppin State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their 12th straight defeat. They took a 78-60 bruising from the Bears. Coppin State found out winning isn't easy when your shooting is a whole 21.6% worse than the opposition.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Malik Battle, who scored 15 points. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played.

The Spartans' win was their 13th straight at home, which pushed their record up to 21-10. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 84.8 points per game. As for the Eagles, they have not been sharp recently as the team's lost 19 of their last 20 matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 2-26 record this season.

Norfolk State skirted past Coppin State 68-66 in their previous meeting two weeks ago. Will Norfolk State repeat their success, or does Coppin State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Norfolk State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Coppin State.