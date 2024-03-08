Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Norfolk State and the victory they were favored to collect coming into this evening. Sitting on a score of 29-23, they have looked like the better team, but there's still one more half to play.

If Norfolk State keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 21-10 in no time. On the other hand, Howard will have to make due with a 15-16 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Howard Bison @ Norfolk State Spartans

Current Records: Howard 15-15, Norfolk State 20-10

How To Watch

When: Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Where: Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall -- Norfolk, Virginia

Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall -- Norfolk, Virginia TV: ESPN University

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $26.25

What to Know

Norfolk State is on a 12-game streak of home wins, while Howard is on a three-game streak of away wins: one of those streaks is about to end. Both teams will face off in a MEAC battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall. The two teams are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.

Norfolk State's and Md.-E. Shore's match on Monday was close at halftime, but Norfolk State turned on the heat in the second half with 37 points. Everything went the Spartans' way against the Hawks as the Spartans made off with a 69-50 win.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post 19 more assists than your opponent, a fact Howard proved on Monday. They blew past the Hornets 85-66.

The Spartans have been performing well recently as they've won ten of their last 12 games, which provided a nice bump to their 20-10 record this season. As for the Bison, the victory got them back to even at 15-15.

Looking forward, Norfolk State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. This contest will be their 11th straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 1-9 against the spread).

Norfolk State didn't have too much breathing room in their match against Howard in their previous matchup back in January, but they still walked away with a 65-61 win. Will Norfolk State repeat their success, or does Howard have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Norfolk State is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Howard, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Spartans, as the game opened with the Spartans as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is 146 points.

Series History

Norfolk State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Howard.