Who's Playing

Morgan State Bears @ Norfolk State Spartans

Current Records: Morgan State 5-14, Norfolk State 13-8

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting MEAC matchup on schedule as the Norfolk State Spartans and the Morgan State Bears are set to tip at 7:30 p.m. ET on January 29th at Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall. Norfolk State will be looking to keep their seven-game home win streak alive.

Last Saturday, the Spartans were able to grind out a solid victory over the Eagles, taking the game 68-58.

Morgan State fell on hard times earlier this season, but after back-to-back victories it seems like their luck might finally be changing. They walked away with an 85-79 victory over the Bison on Saturday.

The Spartans are on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 13-8 record this season. As for the Bears, their win bumped their record up to 5-14.

Looking forward to Monday, Norfolk State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 12.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, keep Norfolk State's opponent in mind: they have a solid 6-2 record against the spread vs Morgan State over their last eight matchups.

Everything went Norfolk State's way against Morgan State in their previous meeting back in February of 2023 as Norfolk State made off with a 72-50 victory. Will Norfolk State repeat their success, or does Morgan State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Norfolk State is a big 12.5-point favorite against Morgan State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 147 points.

Series History

Norfolk State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Morgan State.