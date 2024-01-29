Who's Playing

Morgan State Bears @ Norfolk State Spartans

Current Records: Morgan State 5-14, Norfolk State 13-8

How To Watch

When: Monday, January 29, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday, January 29, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall -- Norfolk, Virginia

What to Know

We've got another exciting MEAC matchup on schedule as the Morgan State Bears and the Norfolk State Spartans are set to tip at 7:30 p.m. ET on January 29th at Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Morgan State fell on hard times earlier this season, but after back-to-back wins it seems like their luck might finally be changing. They came out on top against the Bison by a score of 85-79 on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Norfolk State waltzed into their match Saturday with two straight wins but they left with three. They walked away with a 68-58 win over the Eagles.

The Bears' victory bumped their record up to 5-14. As for the Spartans, they pushed their record up to 13-8 with that win, which was their seventh straight at home.

Morgan State might still be hurting after the devastating 72-50 loss they got from Norfolk State when the teams last played back in February of 2023. Can Morgan State avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Norfolk State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Morgan State.