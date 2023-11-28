Who's Playing

William & Mary Tribe @ Norfolk State Spartans

Current Records: William & Mary 3-4, Norfolk State 4-3

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Echols Hall -- Norfolk, Virginia

Echols Hall -- Norfolk, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

After four games on the road, Norfolk State is heading back home. They will take on the William & Mary Tribe at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Norfolk State might want some stickum for this matchup since the team gave up six turnovers on Saturday.

On Saturday, the Spartans couldn't handle the Shockers and fell 80-67.

Despite the defeat, Norfolk State had strong showings from Jamarii Thomas, who scored 17 points along with 5 assists and 5 rebounds, and Allen Betrand, who scored 15 points.

Meanwhile, William & Mary's four-game losing streak finally came to an end on Saturday. They strolled past the Retrievers with points to spare, taking the game 96-81.

The Spartans have not been sharp recently, as they've lost three of their last four matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-3 record this season. As for the Tribe, they have yet to lose a match at home this season, leaving them with a 3-4 record.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Norfolk State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like William & Mary struggles in that department as they've been even better at 37.7 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Norfolk State beat William & Mary 67-53 in their previous meeting back in December of 2022. Will Norfolk State repeat their success, or does William & Mary have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Norfolk State has won both of the games they've played against William & Mary in the last 2 years.