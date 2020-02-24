Norfolk State vs. Bethune-Cookman odds, line: College basketball picks, Feb. 24 predictions from proven model
The SportsLine Projection Model has a pick for the clash between Norfolk State and Bethune-Cookman.
The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats and the Norfolk State Spartans are set to square off in an MEAC matchup at 7:30 p.m. ET Monday at Moore Gym. The Wildcats are 14-13 overall and 8-1 at home, while Norfolk State is 13-14 overall and 2-11 on the road. The Wildcats have won three of their past four games. Norfolk State had a three-game winning streak halted on Saturday. The Spartans are favored by one point in the latest Bethune-Cookman vs. Norfolk State odds, while the over-under is set at 142. Before entering any Norfolk State vs. Bethune-Cookman picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.
This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It also entered Week 16 of the 2019-20 season on a 54-30 run on all top-rated college basketball picks. Anybody who followed it has seen huge returns.
Now, the model has set its sights on Bethune-Cookman vs. Norfolk State. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Bethune-Cookman vs. Norfolk State:
- Bethune-Cookman vs. Norfolk State spread: Bethune-Cookman +1
- Bethune-Cookman vs. Norfolk State over-under: 142 points
- Bethune-Cookman vs. Norfolk State money line: Bethune-Cookman -105, Norfolk State -115
What you need to know about Bethune-Cookman
This past Saturday, Bethune-Cookman narrowly escaped with an overtime win over the South Carolina State Bulldogs, 69-65. Cletrell Pope had 14 points and 15 rebounds. Leon Redd and Isaiah bailey each scored 18 points. The Bulldogs were held to one 3-point field goal in the final two minutes of OT.
What you need to know about Norfolk State
Norfolk State fell 66-63 to the Florida A&M Rattlers this past Saturday. Devante Carter, Joe Bryant Jr. and Jermaine Bishop each had 15 points. The Panthers were outscored 37-19 in the first half.
The Spartans won their most recent meeting with Bethune-Cookman, 85-72 on January 4.
How to make Bethune-Cookman vs. Norfolk State picks
SportsLine's model has simulated Bethune-Cookman vs. Norfolk State 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
So who wins Norfolk State vs. Bethune-Cookman? And which side of the spread hits in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Bethune-Cookman vs. Norfolk State spread you need to jump on Monday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bracketology: Stretch run here for some
The WCC, Mountain West and several other leagues enter their last week of the regular season
-
Coaches Poll: Kansas No. 1, Dayton No. 3
College basketball coaches voted to make Kansas the new No. 1 team in the country
-
AP Top 25: KU the new No. 1
There's a new No. 1 in the sport following Saturday's big shakeup
-
Top 25 And 1: Creighton jump to No. 6
The Bluejays won their ninth Quadrant 1 game and are on a five-game winning streak
-
Louisville vs. FSU odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Monday's Louisville vs. Florida State matchup...
-
Kansas vs. Oklahoma St odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Monday's Kansas vs. Oklahoma State matchup 10,000...
-
No. 3 Kansas topples No. 1 Baylor
No. 3 Kansas goes on the road and snaps No. 1 Baylor's 23-game winning streak
-
Duke stuns UNC in overtime
No. 7 Duke overcame a double-digit deficit to beat rival North Carolina with a fantastic finish