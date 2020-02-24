Norfolk State vs. Bethune-Cookman odds, line: College basketball picks, Feb. 24 predictions from proven model

The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats and the Norfolk State Spartans are set to square off in an MEAC matchup at 7:30 p.m. ET Monday at Moore Gym. The Wildcats are 14-13 overall and 8-1 at home, while Norfolk State is 13-14 overall and 2-11 on the road. The Wildcats have won three of their past four games. Norfolk State had a three-game winning streak halted on Saturday. The Spartans are favored by one point in the latest Bethune-Cookman vs. Norfolk State odds, while the over-under is set at 142. Before entering any Norfolk State vs. Bethune-Cookman picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It also entered Week 16 of the 2019-20 season on a 54-30 run on all top-rated college basketball picks. Anybody who followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Bethune-Cookman vs. Norfolk State. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Bethune-Cookman vs. Norfolk State:

Bethune-Cookman vs. Norfolk State spread: Bethune-Cookman +1

Bethune-Cookman vs. Norfolk State over-under: 142 points

Bethune-Cookman vs. Norfolk State money line: Bethune-Cookman -105, Norfolk State -115

What you need to know about Bethune-Cookman

This past Saturday, Bethune-Cookman narrowly escaped with an overtime win over the South Carolina State Bulldogs, 69-65. Cletrell Pope had 14 points and 15 rebounds. Leon Redd and Isaiah bailey each scored 18 points. The Bulldogs were held to one 3-point field goal in the final two minutes of OT.

What you need to know about Norfolk State

Norfolk State fell 66-63 to the Florida A&M Rattlers this past Saturday. Devante Carter, Joe Bryant Jr. and Jermaine Bishop each had 15 points. The Panthers were outscored 37-19 in the first half.

The Spartans won their most recent meeting with Bethune-Cookman, 85-72 on January 4.

How to make Bethune-Cookman vs. Norfolk State picks

SportsLine's model has simulated Bethune-Cookman vs. Norfolk State 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Norfolk State vs. Bethune-Cookman? And which side of the spread hits in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Bethune-Cookman vs. Norfolk State spread you need to jump on Monday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks.