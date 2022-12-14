Who's Playing

Bowling Green @ Norfolk State

Current Records: Bowling Green 4-5; Norfolk State 6-4

What to Know

After three games on the road, the Norfolk State Spartans are heading back home. They will take on the Bowling Green Falcons at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday at Echols Hall. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

While not quite a landslide, the matchup between the Spartans and the William & Mary Tribe this past Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as Norfolk State wrapped it up with a 67-53 win on the road.

Meanwhile, the Hampton Pirates typically have all the answers at home, but on Sunday Bowling Green proved too difficult a challenge. Bowling Green captured a comfortable 86-72 victory.

Norfolk State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

Norfolk State didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Falcons when the two teams previously met in November of last year, but they still walked away with a 90-84 win. Will the Spartans repeat their success, or does Bowling Green have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Echols Hall -- Norfolk, Virginia

Echols Hall -- Norfolk, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.00

Odds

The Spartans are a 5-point favorite against the Falcons, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Spartans as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Norfolk State and Bowling Green both have two wins in their last four games.