Coppin State @ Norfolk State

Current Records: Coppin State 6-21; Norfolk State 19-7

The Norfolk State Spartans are 13-3 against the Coppin State Eagles since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Monday. Norfolk State's homestand continues as they prepare to take on Coppin State at 7:30 p.m. ET Feb. 20 at Echols Hall. The Spartans should still be feeling good after a big win, while the Eagles will be looking to get back in the win column.

The Morgan State Bears typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Norfolk State proved too difficult a challenge. Norfolk State took their game against Morgan State by a conclusive 72-50 score.

Meanwhile, Coppin State came up short against the Howard Bison this past Saturday, falling 80-70.

Norfolk State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 14.5-point margin of victory. There could be an interesting gambling play in this one, as they have done quite well against the spread at home this season while Coppin State have struggled against the spread on the road.

Norfolk State's victory brought them up to 19-7 while Coppin State's defeat pulled them down to 6-21. A couple stats to keep an eye on: The Spartans rank 17th in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 48.50% on the season. Less enviably, the Eagles have allowed their opponents to shoot 47.20% from the floor on average, which is the fourth highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked against Coppin State.

When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Echols Hall -- Norfolk, Virginia

The Spartans are a big 14.5-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 14.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Norfolk State have won 13 out of their last 16 games against Coppin State.