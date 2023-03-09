Who's Playing

Coppin State @ Norfolk State

Regular Season Records: Coppin State 9-22; Norfolk State 20-10

What to Know

The Coppin State Eagles and the Norfolk State Spartans are set to clash at 8 p.m. ET March 9 at Norfolk Scope Arena in the first round of the Mid-Eastern Conference Tourney. The Eagles will be strutting in after a win while Norfolk State will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Morgan State Bears typically have all the answers at home, but last week Coppin State proved too difficult a challenge. Coppin State enjoyed a cozy 77-65 victory over Morgan State.

Meanwhile, Norfolk State suffered a grim 87-67 defeat to the Howard Bison last Thursday. It was supposed to be a close game, and the Spartans were supposed to come out on top, but neither of those things ended up happening.

Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Eagles have allowed their opponents to shoot 46.10% from the floor on average, which is the 32nd highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Norfolk State's offense has more to brag about, as they they rank 26th in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 47.80% on the season.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Norfolk Scope Arena -- Norfolk, Virginia

Norfolk Scope Arena -- Norfolk, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Norfolk State have won 13 out of their last 17 games against Coppin State.