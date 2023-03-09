Who's Playing
Coppin State @ Norfolk State
Regular Season Records: Coppin State 9-22; Norfolk State 20-10
What to Know
The Coppin State Eagles and the Norfolk State Spartans are set to clash at 8 p.m. ET March 9 at Norfolk Scope Arena in the first round of the Mid-Eastern Conference Tourney. The Eagles will be strutting in after a win while Norfolk State will be stumbling in from a loss.
The Morgan State Bears typically have all the answers at home, but last week Coppin State proved too difficult a challenge. Coppin State enjoyed a cozy 77-65 victory over Morgan State.
Meanwhile, Norfolk State suffered a grim 87-67 defeat to the Howard Bison last Thursday. It was supposed to be a close game, and the Spartans were supposed to come out on top, but neither of those things ended up happening.
Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Eagles have allowed their opponents to shoot 46.10% from the floor on average, which is the 32nd highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Norfolk State's offense has more to brag about, as they they rank 26th in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 47.80% on the season.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Norfolk Scope Arena -- Norfolk, Virginia
Series History
Norfolk State have won 13 out of their last 17 games against Coppin State.
- Feb 20, 2023 - Coppin State 69 vs. Norfolk State 62
- Jan 21, 2023 - Norfolk State 96 vs. Coppin State 65
- Mar 12, 2022 - Norfolk State 72 vs. Coppin State 57
- Feb 19, 2022 - Norfolk State 89 vs. Coppin State 59
- Jan 22, 2022 - Norfolk State 84 vs. Coppin State 77
- Feb 08, 2021 - Coppin State 74 vs. Norfolk State 64
- Feb 07, 2021 - Norfolk State 84 vs. Coppin State 72
- Jan 24, 2021 - Coppin State 81 vs. Norfolk State 77
- Jan 23, 2021 - Coppin State 81 vs. Norfolk State 71
- Feb 17, 2020 - Norfolk State 80 vs. Coppin State 60
- Jan 06, 2020 - Norfolk State 82 vs. Coppin State 59
- Mar 02, 2019 - Norfolk State 72 vs. Coppin State 38
- Jan 12, 2019 - Norfolk State 80 vs. Coppin State 66
- Jan 03, 2018 - Norfolk State 75 vs. Coppin State 67
- Jan 23, 2017 - Norfolk State 74 vs. Coppin State 64
- Feb 22, 2016 - Norfolk State 85 vs. Coppin State 77
- Dec 07, 2015 - Norfolk State 88 vs. Coppin State 56