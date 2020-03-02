Norfolk State vs. Delaware State odds, line: College basketball picks, March 2 predictions from proven model

Get ready for an MEAC battle as the Norfolk State Spartans and the Delaware State Hornets will face off at 7:30 p.m. ET Monday at Memorial Hall. Delaware State is 4-24 overall and 3-10 at home, while Norfolk State is 14-15 overall and 2-12 on the road. Norfolk State has won four of its past six games. Delaware State put an end to a seven-game losing streak on Saturday. The Spartans are favored by 9.5 points in the latest Delaware State vs. Norfolk State odds, while the Over-Under is set at 148. Before entering any Norfolk State vs. Delaware State picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Delaware State vs. Norfolk State spread: Delaware State +9.5

Delaware State vs. Norfolk State over-under: 148 points

Delaware State vs. Norfolk State money line: Delaware State 372, Norfolk State -501

What you need to know about Norfolk State

Norfolk State took its game against the Howard Bison this past Saturday by a conclusive 89-59 score. Jermaine Bishop scored a season-high 26 points. It was the eighth consecutive home win for the Spartans. Joe Bryant Jr. added 15 points.

Norfolk State scored an easy win last time it played Delaware State, 85-57 on Feb. 8.

What you need to know about Delaware State

Everything went the Hornets' way against the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks this past Saturday as they rolled to a 84-63 win. It took 13 tries, but the Hornets can finally say that they have a victory on the road. It was Delaware State's first win since Feb. 1. Myles Carter and Johquin Wiley scored 19 points each.

