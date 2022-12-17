Who's Playing

Hampton @ Norfolk State

Current Records: Hampton 3-7; Norfolk State 7-4

What to Know

The Hampton Pirates will take on the Norfolk State Spartans at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at MGM Grand Garden Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Norfolk State winning the first 70-61 and the Pirates taking the second 58-57.

Hampton entered their contest against the Bowling Green Falcons on Sunday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. Hampton lost to Bowling Green at home by a decisive 86-72 margin.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Norfolk State beat the Falcons 81-75 on Wednesday.

Norfolk State's win lifted them to 7-4 while Hampton's loss dropped them down to 3-7. We'll see if the Spartans can repeat their recent success or if the Pirates bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: MGM Grand Garden Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada

MGM Grand Garden Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Hampton have won six out of their last 11 games against Norfolk State.