Who's Playing
Hampton @ Norfolk State
Current Records: Hampton 3-7; Norfolk State 7-4
What to Know
The Hampton Pirates will take on the Norfolk State Spartans at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at MGM Grand Garden Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Norfolk State winning the first 70-61 and the Pirates taking the second 58-57.
Hampton entered their contest against the Bowling Green Falcons on Sunday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. Hampton lost to Bowling Green at home by a decisive 86-72 margin.
Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Norfolk State beat the Falcons 81-75 on Wednesday.
Norfolk State's win lifted them to 7-4 while Hampton's loss dropped them down to 3-7. We'll see if the Spartans can repeat their recent success or if the Pirates bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: MGM Grand Garden Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Hampton have won six out of their last 11 games against Norfolk State.
- Dec 04, 2021 - Hampton 58 vs. Norfolk State 57
- Nov 28, 2021 - Norfolk State 70 vs. Hampton 61
- Dec 07, 2020 - Norfolk State 76 vs. Hampton 64
- Dec 07, 2019 - Hampton 64 vs. Norfolk State 53
- Nov 29, 2018 - Norfolk State 94 vs. Hampton 89
- Mar 01, 2018 - Hampton 74 vs. Norfolk State 71
- Feb 10, 2018 - Hampton 82 vs. Norfolk State 52
- Feb 27, 2017 - Hampton 63 vs. Norfolk State 59
- Jan 21, 2017 - Norfolk State 79 vs. Hampton 62
- Mar 03, 2016 - Norfolk State 83 vs. Hampton 63
- Jan 30, 2016 - Hampton 86 vs. Norfolk State 76