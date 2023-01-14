Who's Playing

Howard @ Norfolk State

Current Records: Howard 8-10; Norfolk State 12-5

What to Know

The Norfolk State Spartans are 11-1 against the Howard Bison since February of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The Spartans and Howard will face off in an MEAC battle at 4 p.m. ET at Echols Hall. Norfolk State won both of their matches against Howard last season (77-74 and 83-61) and is aiming for the same result this time around.

Norfolk State didn't have too much trouble with the Delaware State Hornets on the road on Monday as they won 78-65.

Meanwhile, Howard came up short against the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks on Monday, falling 82-73.

Norfolk State's victory brought them up to 12-5 while the Bison's loss pulled them down to 8-10. The Spartans are 8-3 after wins this season, and Howard is 6-3 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Echols Hall -- Norfolk, Virginia

Echols Hall -- Norfolk, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Norfolk State have won 11 out of their last 12 games against Howard.