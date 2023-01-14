Who's Playing
Howard @ Norfolk State
Current Records: Howard 8-10; Norfolk State 12-5
What to Know
The Norfolk State Spartans are 11-1 against the Howard Bison since February of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The Spartans and Howard will face off in an MEAC battle at 4 p.m. ET at Echols Hall. Norfolk State won both of their matches against Howard last season (77-74 and 83-61) and is aiming for the same result this time around.
Norfolk State didn't have too much trouble with the Delaware State Hornets on the road on Monday as they won 78-65.
Meanwhile, Howard came up short against the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks on Monday, falling 82-73.
Norfolk State's victory brought them up to 12-5 while the Bison's loss pulled them down to 8-10. The Spartans are 8-3 after wins this season, and Howard is 6-3 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Echols Hall -- Norfolk, Virginia
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Norfolk State have won 11 out of their last 12 games against Howard.
- Mar 03, 2022 - Norfolk State 83 vs. Howard 61
- Jan 15, 2022 - Norfolk State 77 vs. Howard 74
- Feb 29, 2020 - Norfolk State 89 vs. Howard 59
- Jan 11, 2020 - Norfolk State 71 vs. Howard 63
- Mar 15, 2019 - Norfolk State 75 vs. Howard 69
- Mar 07, 2019 - Howard 98 vs. Norfolk State 95
- Feb 02, 2019 - Norfolk State 80 vs. Howard 78
- Feb 26, 2018 - Norfolk State 79 vs. Howard 74
- Mar 10, 2017 - Norfolk State 68 vs. Howard 53
- Feb 25, 2017 - Norfolk State 73 vs. Howard 65
- Feb 29, 2016 - Norfolk State 84 vs. Howard 66
- Feb 06, 2016 - Norfolk State 99 vs. Howard 92