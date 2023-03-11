The 2023 MEAC Tournament will come to a close with a championship matchup between the No. 1 seed Howard Bison and the No. 3 seed Norfolk State Spartans on Saturday. Norfolk Scope Arena hosts the matchup, with both teams riding high after semifinal wins. Howard defeated Maryland-Eastern Shore to improve to 21-12 overall and 13-3 against MEAC opponents. Norfolk State is 22-10 overall and 11-5 against MEAC foes, including a win over North Carolina Central on Friday.

Tipoff is at 1 p.m. ET in Norfolk. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Spartans as 2-point favorites, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 146 in the latest Norfolk State vs. Howard odds. Before locking in any Howard vs. Norfolk State picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer simulation model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. The model enters conference tournament week 76-51 on all-top rated college basketball picks this season, returning nearly $1,200 for $100 players. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now the model has zeroed in on Norfolk State vs. Howard and just locked in its picks and CBB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Now, here are several college basketball odds and betting lines for Howard vs. Norfolk State:

Norfolk State vs. Howard spread: Norfolk State -2

Norfolk State vs. Howard over/under: 146 points

Norfolk State vs. Howard money line: Norfolk State -130, Howard +110

NSU: The Spartans are 9-6-1 against the spread in MEAC games

HOW: The Bison are 11-5 against the spread in MEAC games

Norfolk State vs. Howard picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why Norfolk State can cover

Norfolk State leads the MEAC in offensive efficiency this season, with Joe Bryant Jr. leading the way. The senior guard is averaging 17.7 points per game, and he erupted for 23 points and 10 rebounds in a semifinal win over North Carolina Central. The Spartans are No. 1 in the MEAC in offensive rebound rate and free throw rate, with Norfolk State also leading the conference in 2-point shooting (54%) and free throw shooting (75%). Norfolk State produced 39 free throw attempts on Friday and rode that efficiency to the win.

On defense, the Spartans held North Carolina Central to 35% shooting with more turnovers created (16) than assists allowed (13), and Norfolk State leads the MEAC in 2-point defense and block rate. Howard is outside the top 350 nationally in turnover rate, committing a giveaway on more than 22% of possessions, and the Bison are below-average among MEAC teams in free throw creation rate.

Why Howard can cover

Howard is playing incredibly well, winning 13 of the last 15 games. The Bison shot 54% from inside the arc against Maryland Eastern-Shore and secured 14 offensive rebounds in that victory. Howard has three players averaging in double figures this season, led by Elijah Hawkins. Hawkins leads the team with 13.1 points and 5.9 assists per game, and the Bison are No. 2 in the MEAC in offensive efficiency. Howard's leading strength is shooting efficiency, with the Bison ranking in the top 25 nationally in 3-point accuracy.

That includes a MEAC-leading mark with more than 42% 3-point shooting in conference games, and Howard also leads the conference in field goal percentage (48%). Howard secures more than 37% of available offensive rebounds in conference play, and the Bison also share the ball effectively. That manifests in No. 1 marks among MEAC teams in both assists per game and assist percentage.

How to make Howard vs. Norfolk State picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 150 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can only see the model's picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Norfolk State vs. Howard? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks, and find out.