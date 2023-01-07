Who's Playing

Maryland-Eastern Shore @ Norfolk State

Current Records: Maryland-Eastern Shore 7-7; Norfolk State 10-5

What to Know

The Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks are 0-8 against the Norfolk State Spartans since February of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Maryland-Eastern Shore and Norfolk State will face off in an MEAC battle at 4 p.m. ET at Echols Hall. These two teams are strolling into their game after big wins in their previous games.

The Hawks couldn't have asked for a better start to 2023 than the 87-56 stomp they dished out against the St. Mary's (MD) Seahawks at home on Monday.

Meanwhile, everything went Norfolk State's way against the Penn State-Wilkes-Barre Nittany Lions on Wednesday as they made off with an 85-60 win.

Their wins bumped Maryland-Eastern Shore to 7-7 and Norfolk State to 10-5. After both teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Echols Hall -- Norfolk, Virginia

Echols Hall -- Norfolk, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Norfolk State have won all of the games they've played against Maryland-Eastern Shore in the last nine years.