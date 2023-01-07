Who's Playing

Maryland-Eastern Shore @ Norfolk State

Current Records: Maryland-Eastern Shore 7-7; Norfolk State 10-5

What to Know

The Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks are 0-8 against the Norfolk State Spartans since February of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Maryland-Eastern Shore and Norfolk State will face off in an MEAC battle at 4 p.m. ET at Echols Hall. These two teams are strolling into their game after big wins in their previous games.

The Hawks couldn't have asked for a better start to 2023 than the 87-56 stomp they dished out against the St. Mary's (MD) Seahawks at home on Monday.

Meanwhile, everything went Norfolk State's way against the Penn State-Wilkes-Barre Nittany Lions on Wednesday as they made off with an 85-60 win.

Their wins bumped Maryland-Eastern Shore to 7-7 and Norfolk State to 10-5. After both teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.

How To Watch

  • When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
  • Where: Echols Hall -- Norfolk, Virginia
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Norfolk State have won all of the games they've played against Maryland-Eastern Shore in the last nine years.

  • Feb 12, 2022 - Norfolk State 70 vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore 63
  • Jan 17, 2022 - Norfolk State 72 vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore 58
  • Jan 18, 2020 - Norfolk State 62 vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore 52
  • Jan 26, 2019 - Norfolk State 88 vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore 60
  • Mar 05, 2018 - Norfolk State 78 vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore 68
  • Feb 24, 2018 - Norfolk State 74 vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore 63
  • Feb 11, 2017 - Norfolk State 75 vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore 69
  • Feb 08, 2016 - Norfolk State 76 vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore 70