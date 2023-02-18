Who's Playing
Morgan State @ Norfolk State
Current Records: Morgan State 12-13; Norfolk State 18-7
What to Know
The Morgan State Bears' road trip will continue as they head to Echols Hall at 4 p.m. ET Saturday to face off against the Norfolk State Spartans. Norfolk State should still be feeling good after a win, while the Bears will be looking to get back in the win column.
Morgan State ended up a good deal behind the South Carolina State Bulldogs when they played on Monday, losing 74-62.
Meanwhile, Norfolk State was fully in charge on Monday, breezing past the Delaware State Hornets 97-58 at home.
Morgan State have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 12-point spread they are up against. Now might not be the best time to take Morgan State against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.
The Bears didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Spartans in the teams' previous meeting in January, but they still walked away with a 77-71 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for Morgan State since the squad won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Echols Hall -- Norfolk, Virginia
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $25.20
Odds
The Spartans are a big 12-point favorite against the Bears, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Norfolk State have won 11 out of their last 16 games against Morgan State.
- Jan 23, 2023 - Morgan State 77 vs. Norfolk State 71
- Mar 11, 2022 - Norfolk State 72 vs. Morgan State 63
- Feb 21, 2022 - Morgan State 85 vs. Norfolk State 74
- Jan 24, 2022 - Norfolk State 82 vs. Morgan State 62
- Mar 13, 2021 - Norfolk State 71 vs. Morgan State 63
- Feb 14, 2021 - Norfolk State 68 vs. Morgan State 65
- Feb 13, 2021 - Norfolk State 74 vs. Morgan State 69
- Jan 10, 2021 - Norfolk State 89 vs. Morgan State 85
- Jan 09, 2021 - Morgan State 78 vs. Norfolk State 74
- Mar 05, 2020 - Norfolk State 68 vs. Morgan State 62
- Feb 15, 2020 - Norfolk State 62 vs. Morgan State 57
- Feb 23, 2019 - Norfolk State 75 vs. Morgan State 74
- Feb 03, 2018 - Norfolk State 76 vs. Morgan State 65
- Jan 04, 2017 - Morgan State 58 vs. Norfolk State 56
- Feb 24, 2016 - Morgan State 89 vs. Norfolk State 72
- Feb 13, 2016 - Norfolk State 79 vs. Morgan State 73