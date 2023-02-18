Who's Playing

Morgan State @ Norfolk State

Current Records: Morgan State 12-13; Norfolk State 18-7

What to Know

The Morgan State Bears' road trip will continue as they head to Echols Hall at 4 p.m. ET Saturday to face off against the Norfolk State Spartans. Norfolk State should still be feeling good after a win, while the Bears will be looking to get back in the win column.

Morgan State ended up a good deal behind the South Carolina State Bulldogs when they played on Monday, losing 74-62.

Meanwhile, Norfolk State was fully in charge on Monday, breezing past the Delaware State Hornets 97-58 at home.

Morgan State have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 12-point spread they are up against. Now might not be the best time to take Morgan State against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

The Bears didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Spartans in the teams' previous meeting in January, but they still walked away with a 77-71 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for Morgan State since the squad won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Echols Hall -- Norfolk, Virginia

Echols Hall -- Norfolk, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $25.20

Odds

The Spartans are a big 12-point favorite against the Bears, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Norfolk State have won 11 out of their last 16 games against Morgan State.