A spot in the 2021 NCAA Tournament will be on the line when the Norfolk State Spartans take on the Morgan State Bears on Saturday in the 2021 MEAC Tournament Championship Game. Norfolk State will host at Scope Arena and is the No. 2 seed in the MEAC after a 15-7 season, while Morgan State is coming off a 14-7 season that earned it the No. 3 seed. Tip-off is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Saturday and this will be the fifth time that these conference foes have met this season.

After losing the first meeting on Jan. 9, the Norfolk State has won each of the last three head-to-head meetings, but all four games this year have been decided by five points or fewer. The Spartans are two-point favorites with the over-under for total points at 145 in the Norfolk State vs. Morgan State odds from William Hill Sportsbook.

Norfolk State vs. Morgan State spread: Norfolk State -2

Norfolk State vs. Morgan State over-under: 145 points

Norfolk State vs. Morgan State money line: Unavailable

NORFOLK: Spartans lead the MEAC in 3-point shooting percentage (35.6)

MORGAN: Bears lead the conference in offensive rebounds per game (13.8)

What you need to know about Norfolk State

The Spartans are coming off a dominant 87-58 win over North Carolina Central to begin their 2021 MEAC Tournament campaign. The team went 14-of-29 from the 3-point line, while limiting the Eagles to just 31.7 percent shooting from the floor. Joe Bryant Jr. was a dominant force on Thursday with 30 points to lead all scorers.

Bryant shot 10-for-16 from the floor and 7-for-10 from the 3-point line in the victory and is averaging 11.3 points per game for the season. Devante Carter also impressed in the win, nearing a triple-double with 10 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists. Carter leads the Spartans in scoring (15.6 ppg), rebounding (5.2 rpg) and assists (4.0 apg) entering Saturday.

What you need to know about Morgan State

Morgan State didn't have its most efficient night offensively in an 82-61 win over Coppin State in the semifinals. However, the Bears did dominate the glass (48-36 rebounding advantage) and forced Coppin State into 19 turnovers to earn the comfortable victory.

De'Torrion Ware poured in 29 points and also had 15 rebounds in 29 minutes off the bench in the victory on Friday. Ware also chipped in four assists and two steals and is averaging 17.2 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. Second-leading scorer Troy Baxter (16.1 ppg) struggled from the field in the win, going just 1-of-8 and scoring seven points. The Bears will need a bigger offensive night from the former UNLV and FGCU transfer.

How to make Norfolk State vs. Morgan State picks

