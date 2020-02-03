Norfolk State vs. NC Central odds: 2020 college basketball picks, predictions for Feb. 3 from proven model

An MEAC battle is on tap between the North Carolina Central Eagles and the Norfolk State Spartans at 7 p.m. ET tonight at McDougald-McLendon Gymnasium. North Carolina Central is 9-12 overall and 7-0 at home, while Norfolk State is 10-12 overall and 2-9 on the road. Norfolk State's six-game winning streak was snapped on Saturday. North Carolina Central, meanwhile, has won four of its past five games. The Eagles are favored by four-points in the latest North Carolina Central vs. Norfolk State odds, while the over-under is set at 126. Before entering any Norfolk State vs. North Carolina Central picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Norfolk State vs. North Carolina Central spread: NC Central -4

Norfolk State vs. North Carolina Central over-under: 126 points

Norfolk State vs. North Carolina Central money line: North Carolina Central -189, Norfolk State 158

What you need to know about North Carolina Central

North Carolina Central strolled past the South Carolina State Bulldogs with points to spare on Saturday, taking the contest 73-56. C.J. Keyser had a career-high 23 points, while Jordan Perkins finished with seven assists. The Eagles pushed their home winning streak to six games. Jibri Blount leads the team with 19.6 points per game, but only scored 10 on Saturday.

What you need to know about Norfolk State

The Spartans were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 74-68 to the North Carolina A&T Aggies. With the victory, North Carolina A&T moved a half-game in front of Norfolk State for first place in the Mid-Eastern Conference. Joe Bryant Jr. had 17 points and six rebounds, while Steven Whitley had 12 points and six rebounds. Jermaine Bishop, who leads the team in scoring at 14 points per game, was held to 10.

How to make North Carolina Central vs. Norfolk State picks

