The Norfolk State Spartans will try to remain in third place in the MEAC standings when they face the North Carolina Central Eagles on Monday night. Norfolk State has won five of its last seven games, including an 82-68 win over South Carolina State on Saturday. North Carolina Central is on a two-game losing streak following a 71-67 setback against Howard its last time out.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Spartans are favored by 5.5 points in the latest Norfolk State vs. North Carolina Central odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 138.5.

Norfolk State vs. North Carolina Central spread: Norfolk State -5.5

Norfolk State vs. North Carolina Central over/under: 138 points

Norfolk State vs. North Carolina Central money line: Norfolk State -225, North Carolina Central +185

Why Norfolk State can cover

Norfolk State has been consistently winning games throughout the season, particularly in conference play. The Spartans have won five of their last seven games coming into this matchup, cruising to an 82-68 win over South Carolina State on Saturday. Veteran guard Joe Bryant Jr. poured in 23 points and grabbed nine rebounds for Norfolk State, which is sitting in third place in the MEAC standings.

Bryant leads the Spartans with 16.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game, while senior forward Kris Bankston is averaging 14.1 points and 7.4 rebounds. The Spartans have been dominant at home, going 19-1 in their last 20 games at Echols Hall. North Carolina Central continues to struggle away from home, winning just once in its last 12 road games.

Why NC Central can cover

Norfolk State has had some issues pop up over the past few weeks, losing to Howard as an 8.5-point home favorite on Jan. 14 and falling to Morgan State as a 5.5-point favorite last Monday. The Spartans have only covered the spread once in their last five games. North Carolina Central has controlled the head-to-head series over the past decade, going 10-5 in the last 15 meetings.

The Eagles have also covered the spread in five of the last seven games between these teams, so they have been the side to back in this matchup. Junior guard Justin Wright leads North Carolina Central with 15.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. Senior center Brendan Medley-Bacon is scoring 11.3 points and grabbing 5.4 rebounds, while senior forward Kris Monroe is chipping in 10.2 points and 5.5 boards.

