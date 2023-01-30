Who's Playing

North Carolina Central @ Norfolk State

Current Records: North Carolina Central 10-10; Norfolk State 14-7

What to Know

The North Carolina Central Eagles and the Norfolk State Spartans will face off in an MEAC clash at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 30 at Echols Hall. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Eagles winning the first 70-67 at home and Norfolk State taking the second 75-46.

North Carolina Central was close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 71-67 to the Howard Bison.

Meanwhile, Norfolk State didn't have too much trouble with the South Carolina State Bulldogs at home this past Saturday as they won 82-68.

North Carolina Central is expected to lose this next one by 5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 6-2 against the spread when expected to lose.

North Carolina Central is now 10-10 while the Spartans sit at 14-7. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Eagles rank 24th in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 48.10% on the season. Norfolk State is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they come into the contest boasting the 33rd highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 47.80%. This one is shaping up to be an exciting offensive shootout.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Echols Hall -- Norfolk, Virginia

Echols Hall -- Norfolk, Virginia TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $25.20

Odds

The Spartans are a 5-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Spartans as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

North Carolina Central have won six out of their last 11 games against Norfolk State.