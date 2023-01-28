Who's Playing

South Carolina State @ Norfolk State

Current Records: South Carolina State 3-18; Norfolk State 13-7

What to Know

The South Carolina State Bulldogs have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. South Carolina State and the Norfolk State Spartans will face off in an MEAC battle at 4 p.m. ET Saturday at Echols Hall. The Bulldogs haven't won a matchup against Norfolk State since March 11 of 2016, but they'll be looking to end the drought.

South Carolina State was close but no cigar on Monday as they fell 88-85 to the Delaware State Hornets.

Meanwhile, Norfolk State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Monday as they fell 77-71 to the Morgan State Bears.

South Carolina State have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 13.5-point spread they are up against. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. The teams are out to make things right after dropping matches they were expected to win, so stay tuned to see which team bounces back.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Echols Hall -- Norfolk, Virginia

Echols Hall -- Norfolk, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $25.20

Odds

The Spartans are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Norfolk State have won 11 out of their last 12 games against South Carolina State.