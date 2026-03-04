The 12th-seeded North Alabama Lions battle the fifth-seeded Florida Gulf Coast Eagles in the first round of the 2026 Atlantic Sun Tournament on Wednesday afternoon. North Alabama is coming off a 75-63 loss at West Georgia on Saturday, while Florida Gulf Coast dropped a 78-63 decision at Stetson that same day. The Lions (9-20, 4-14 ASUN), who have lost three of their last four games, lost to Lipscomb in last year's ASUN Tournament Championship Game. The Eagles (14-17, 8-10 ASUN), who have lost two in a row, have won three ASUN Tournament titles, the last coming in 2017.

Tipoff from UNF Arena in Jacksonville, Fla., is set for 2:30 p.m. ET. The all-time series is tied 8-8, but FGCU won both regular season meetings, including 72-64 on Jan. 29. Florida Gulf Coast is a 6.5-point favorite in the latest Florida Gulf Coast vs. North Alabama odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 144.5. Before making any North Alabama vs. Florida Gulf Coast picks, check out the men's college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

New users can target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $200 in bonus bets if your first $5+ bet wins:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times. It entered Week 18 on a sizzling 11-1 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks dating back to last season, and is on a 23-17 run on top-rated CBB side picks. Anyone following its college basketball betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has simulated North Alabama vs. Florida Gulf Coast 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted men's college basketball picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several men's college basketball odds and men's college basketball betting lines for FGCU vs. North Alabama:

North Alabama vs. FGCU spread: Florida Gulf Coast -6.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook North Alabama vs. FGCU over/under: 144.5 points North Alabama vs. FGCU money line: Florida Gulf Coast -312. North Alabama +248 North Alabama vs. FGCU picks: See picks at SportsLine North Alabama vs. FGCU streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

New users can also check out the latest FanDuel promo code and get $100 in bonus bets at FanDuel if your first $5+ bet wins:

Top North Alabama vs. Florida Gulf Coast predictions

SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (142.5 points). The Over has hit in five of the last 10 head-to-head meetings, which includes one push. The Over hits in three of the last six North Alabama games, and in three of the last six Florida Gulf Coast games. North Alabama is 4-6 against the spread in its last 10 games. Florida Gulf Coast, meanwhile, is 2-8 ATS in its last 10.

The model projects the Lions to have five players score 10.9 points or more, including Donte Bacchus' projected 15 points. The Eagles are projected to have four players score 10.6 points or more, led by J.R. Konieczny, who is projected to score 18.1 points. The model is projecting 149 combined points as the Over clears in 65% of simulations.

How to make Florida Gulf Coast vs. North Alabama picks

The model also says one side of the spread is the better value. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Florida Gulf Coast vs. North Alabama, and which side of the spread is the bette value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the North Alabama vs. Florida Gulf Coast spread to back, all from the advanced model that has simulated this game 10,000 times, and find out.