Who's Playing
Alabama State @ North Alabama
Current Records: Alabama State 1-7; North Alabama 5-4
What to Know
The North Alabama Lions will be returning home after a four-game road trip. They will take on the Alabama State Hornets at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Flowers Hall. The Lions will be strutting in after a win while Alabama State will be stumbling in from a loss.
The Morehead State Eagles typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday North Alabama proved too difficult a challenge. North Alabama managed an 81-75 victory over Morehead State.
Meanwhile, Alabama State ended up a good deal behind the Ohio Bobcats when they played last week, losing 72-58.
North Alabama's victory brought them up to 5-4 while the Hornets' defeat pulled them down to 1-7. The Lions are 2-2 after wins this season, and Alabama State is 1-5 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Flowers Hall -- Florence, Alabama
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
North Alabama won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Nov 28, 2021 - North Alabama 81 vs. Alabama State 69