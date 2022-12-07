Who's Playing

Alabama State @ North Alabama

Current Records: Alabama State 1-7; North Alabama 5-4

What to Know

The North Alabama Lions will be returning home after a four-game road trip. They will take on the Alabama State Hornets at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Flowers Hall. The Lions will be strutting in after a win while Alabama State will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Morehead State Eagles typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday North Alabama proved too difficult a challenge. North Alabama managed an 81-75 victory over Morehead State.

Meanwhile, Alabama State ended up a good deal behind the Ohio Bobcats when they played last week, losing 72-58.

North Alabama's victory brought them up to 5-4 while the Hornets' defeat pulled them down to 1-7. The Lions are 2-2 after wins this season, and Alabama State is 1-5 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Flowers Hall -- Florence, Alabama

Series History

North Alabama won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.