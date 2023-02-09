Who's Playing

Austin Peay @ North Alabama

Current Records: Austin Peay 8-17; North Alabama 14-11

What to Know

The North Alabama Lions will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Lions and the Austin Peay Governors will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 8:45 p.m. ET on Thursday at Flowers Hall. North Alabama is out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

This past Saturday, North Alabama narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles 87-85.

Austin Peay lost a heartbreaker to the Queens University Royals when they met last December, and they left with a heavy heart again this past Saturday. Austin Peay was just a bucket short of a win and fell 70-69 to Queens University.

The Lions' win brought them up to 14-11 while the Governors' defeat pulled them down to 8-17. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: North Alabama is stumbling into the game with the 44th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 74.4 on average. Austin Peay has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 47.90% from the floor on average, which is the 352nd highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8:45 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8:45 p.m. ET Where: Flowers Hall -- Florence, Alabama

Flowers Hall -- Florence, Alabama Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last five years.