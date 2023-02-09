Who's Playing

Austin Peay @ North Alabama

Current Records: Austin Peay 8-17; North Alabama 14-11

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Austin Peay Governors will be on the road. Austin Peay and the North Alabama Lions will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 8:45 p.m. ET Thursday at Flowers Hall. North Alabama will be strutting in after a win while the Governors will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Austin Peay lost a heartbreaker to the Queens University Royals when they met last December, and they left with a heavy heart again on Saturday. Austin Peay was just a bucket short of a victory and fell 70-69 to Queens University.

Speaking of close games: things were close when the Lions and the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles clashed on Saturday, but North Alabama ultimately edged out the opposition 87-85.

Austin Peay is expected to lose this next one by 6. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

Austin Peay is now 8-17 while North Alabama sits at 14-11. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Austin Peay has allowed their opponents to shoot 47.90% from the floor on average, which is the 352nd highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The Lions have experienced some struggles of their own as they are 42nd worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 74.4 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8:45 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8:45 p.m. ET Where: Flowers Hall -- Florence, Alabama

Flowers Hall -- Florence, Alabama Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Lions are a solid 6-point favorite against the Governors, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lions as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last five years.