Who's Playing

Jacksonville @ North Alabama

Current Records: Jacksonville 11-8; North Alabama 11-10

What to Know

The Jacksonville Dolphins have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Jacksonville and the North Alabama Lions will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at Flowers Hall. If the game is anything like their last meeting in last February, where the Dolphins won 56-50, we could be in for a big score.

The Queens University Royals typically have all the answers at home, but on Saturday Jacksonville proved too difficult a challenge. Jacksonville walked away with a 77-70 victory.

Meanwhile, North Alabama strolled past the Cent. Arkansas Bears with points to spare on Saturday, taking the game 82-66.

Jacksonville is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. Those who got lucky with them against the spread on Saturday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

The Dolphins are now 11-8 while the Lions sit at 11-10. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Jacksonville is stumbling into the contest with the 14th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 64.7 on average. North Alabama has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 47th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 74 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Flowers Hall -- Florence, Alabama

Flowers Hall -- Florence, Alabama Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Dolphins are a 3.5-point favorite against the Lions, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

North Alabama have won five out of their last seven games against Jacksonville.