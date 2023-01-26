Who's Playing
Jacksonville @ North Alabama
Current Records: Jacksonville 11-8; North Alabama 11-10
What to Know
After a two-game homestand, the Jacksonville Dolphins will be on the road. Jacksonville and the North Alabama Lions will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Flowers Hall. If the game is anything like their last meeting in last February, where the Dolphins won 56-50, we could be in for a big score.
The Queens University Royals typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Jacksonville proved too difficult a challenge. Jacksonville came out on top against Queens University by a score of 77-70.
Meanwhile, North Alabama strolled past the Cent. Arkansas Bears with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the contest 82-66.
Jacksonville is now 11-8 while the Lions sit at 11-10. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Dolphins are 14th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 64.7 on average. North Alabama has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the game with the 47th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 74 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Flowers Hall -- Florence, Alabama
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
North Alabama have won five out of their last seven games against Jacksonville.
- Feb 03, 2022 - Jacksonville 56 vs. North Alabama 50
- Jan 23, 2021 - North Alabama 76 vs. Jacksonville 54
- Jan 22, 2021 - North Alabama 82 vs. Jacksonville 81
- Feb 01, 2020 - Jacksonville 85 vs. North Alabama 83
- Jan 02, 2020 - North Alabama 62 vs. Jacksonville 57
- Feb 26, 2019 - North Alabama 69 vs. Jacksonville 55
- Jan 16, 2019 - North Alabama 91 vs. Jacksonville 88