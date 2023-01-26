Who's Playing

Jacksonville @ North Alabama

Current Records: Jacksonville 11-8; North Alabama 11-10

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Jacksonville Dolphins will be on the road. Jacksonville and the North Alabama Lions will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Flowers Hall. If the game is anything like their last meeting in last February, where the Dolphins won 56-50, we could be in for a big score.

The Queens University Royals typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Jacksonville proved too difficult a challenge. Jacksonville came out on top against Queens University by a score of 77-70.

Meanwhile, North Alabama strolled past the Cent. Arkansas Bears with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the contest 82-66.

Jacksonville is now 11-8 while the Lions sit at 11-10. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Dolphins are 14th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 64.7 on average. North Alabama has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the game with the 47th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 74 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Flowers Hall -- Florence, Alabama

Flowers Hall -- Florence, Alabama Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

North Alabama have won five out of their last seven games against Jacksonville.