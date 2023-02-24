Who's Playing

Jacksonville State @ North Alabama

Current Records: Jacksonville State 12-18; North Alabama 18-12

What to Know

Get ready for an Atlantic Sun battle as the North Alabama Lions and the Jacksonville State Gamecocks will face off at 7 p.m. ET Friday at Flowers Hall. Jacksonville State will be strutting in after a victory while North Alabama will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The contest between the Lions and the Kennesaw State Owls on Wednesday was not a total blowout, but with North Alabama falling 79-66 at home, it was darn close to turning into one.

Meanwhile, Jacksonville State made easy work of the Cent. Arkansas Bears on Wednesday and carried off a 101-71 win.

Barring any buzzer beaters, North Alabama is expected to win a tight contest. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (4-2), so they might be worth a quick bet.

North Alabama is now 18-12 while the Gamecocks sit at 12-18. Jacksonville State is 3-8 after wins this year, and North Alabama is 5-6 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Flowers Hall -- Florence, Alabama

Odds

The Lions are a 3-point favorite against the Gamecocks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Jacksonville State have won four out of their last five games against North Alabama.