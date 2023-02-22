Who's Playing

Kennesaw State @ North Alabama

Current Records: Kennesaw State 21-8; North Alabama 18-11

What to Know

After a three-game homestand, the Kennesaw State Owls will be on the road. Kennesaw State and the North Alabama Lions will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Flowers Hall. The Owls have not won a single game against North Alabama in their most recent matchups, going 0-7 since January of 2019.

Kennesaw State entered their game against the Queens University Royals this past Saturday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. Kennesaw State fell to Queens University 83-76.

Meanwhile, the Eastern Kentucky Colonels typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday the Lions proved too difficult a challenge. North Alabama managed a 98-93 win over the Colonels.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Owls are expected to win a tight contest. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 9-4-1 ATS in away games but only 16-9-1 all in all.

North Alabama's victory lifted them to 18-11 while Kennesaw State's loss dropped them down to 21-8. We'll see if the Lions can repeat their recent success or if Kennesaw State bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Flowers Hall -- Florence, Alabama

Flowers Hall -- Florence, Alabama Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Owls are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Lions, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

North Alabama have won all of the games they've played against Kennesaw State in the last six years.