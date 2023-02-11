Who's Playing

Lipscomb @ North Alabama

Current Records: Lipscomb 16-10; North Alabama 15-11

What to Know

The North Alabama Lions haven't won a contest against the Lipscomb Bisons since Feb. 27 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. The Lions and Lipscomb will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 8:15 p.m. ET at Flowers Hall. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

North Alabama didn't have too much trouble with the Austin Peay Governors at home on Thursday as they won 70-57.

Meanwhile, Lipscomb strolled past the Cent. Arkansas Bears with points to spare on Thursday, taking the game 93-81.

North Alabama found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 86-62 punch to the gut against Lipscomb in the teams' previous meeting in January. Maybe the Lions will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8:15 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8:15 p.m. ET Where: Flowers Hall -- Florence, Alabama

Flowers Hall -- Florence, Alabama Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Lipscomb have won six out of their last eight games against North Alabama.