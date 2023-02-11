Who's Playing
Lipscomb @ North Alabama
Current Records: Lipscomb 16-10; North Alabama 15-11
What to Know
The North Alabama Lions haven't won a contest against the Lipscomb Bisons since Feb. 27 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. The Lions and Lipscomb will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 8:15 p.m. ET at Flowers Hall. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
North Alabama didn't have too much trouble with the Austin Peay Governors at home on Thursday as they won 70-57.
Meanwhile, Lipscomb strolled past the Cent. Arkansas Bears with points to spare on Thursday, taking the game 93-81.
North Alabama found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 86-62 punch to the gut against Lipscomb in the teams' previous meeting in January. Maybe the Lions will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Flowers Hall -- Florence, Alabama
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Lipscomb have won six out of their last eight games against North Alabama.
- Jan 05, 2023 - Lipscomb 86 vs. North Alabama 62
- Feb 19, 2022 - Lipscomb 75 vs. North Alabama 72
- Jan 04, 2022 - Lipscomb 84 vs. North Alabama 74
- Feb 27, 2021 - North Alabama 73 vs. Lipscomb 66
- Feb 06, 2020 - Lipscomb 73 vs. North Alabama 71
- Jan 11, 2020 - North Alabama 82 vs. Lipscomb 69
- Mar 01, 2019 - Lipscomb 87 vs. North Alabama 75
- Feb 02, 2019 - Lipscomb 102 vs. North Alabama 80