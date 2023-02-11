Who's Playing

Lipscomb @ North Alabama

Current Records: Lipscomb 16-10; North Alabama 15-11

What to Know

The Lipscomb Bisons and the North Alabama Lions will face off in an Atlantic Sun clash at 8:15 p.m. ET Feb. 11 at Flowers Hall. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

While not quite a landslide, the contest between Lipscomb and the Cent. Arkansas Bears on Thursday was still a pretty decisive one as the Bisons wrapped it up with a 93-81 win on the road.

Meanwhile, North Alabama strolled past the Austin Peay Governors with points to spare on Thursday, taking the matchup 70-57.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Lipscomb is expected to win a tight contest Saturday. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

Lipscomb took their matchup against North Alabama in the teams' previous meeting last month by a conclusive 86-62 score. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Bisons since the team won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8:15 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8:15 p.m. ET Where: Flowers Hall -- Florence, Alabama

Flowers Hall -- Florence, Alabama Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bisons are a slight 2-point favorite against the Lions, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Lipscomb have won six out of their last eight games against North Alabama.