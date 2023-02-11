Who's Playing
Lipscomb @ North Alabama
Current Records: Lipscomb 16-10; North Alabama 15-11
What to Know
The Lipscomb Bisons and the North Alabama Lions will face off in an Atlantic Sun clash at 8:15 p.m. ET Feb. 11 at Flowers Hall. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.
While not quite a landslide, the contest between Lipscomb and the Cent. Arkansas Bears on Thursday was still a pretty decisive one as the Bisons wrapped it up with a 93-81 win on the road.
Meanwhile, North Alabama strolled past the Austin Peay Governors with points to spare on Thursday, taking the matchup 70-57.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Lipscomb is expected to win a tight contest Saturday. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.
Lipscomb took their matchup against North Alabama in the teams' previous meeting last month by a conclusive 86-62 score. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Bisons since the team won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Flowers Hall -- Florence, Alabama
Odds
The Bisons are a slight 2-point favorite against the Lions, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Lipscomb have won six out of their last eight games against North Alabama.
- Jan 05, 2023 - Lipscomb 86 vs. North Alabama 62
- Feb 19, 2022 - Lipscomb 75 vs. North Alabama 72
- Jan 04, 2022 - Lipscomb 84 vs. North Alabama 74
- Feb 27, 2021 - North Alabama 73 vs. Lipscomb 66
- Feb 06, 2020 - Lipscomb 73 vs. North Alabama 71
- Jan 11, 2020 - North Alabama 82 vs. Lipscomb 69
- Mar 01, 2019 - Lipscomb 87 vs. North Alabama 75
- Feb 02, 2019 - Lipscomb 102 vs. North Alabama 80