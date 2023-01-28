Who's Playing
North Florida @ North Alabama
Current Records: North Florida 8-13; North Alabama 12-10
What to Know
The North Florida Ospreys are 7-2 against the North Alabama Lions since January of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. The Ospreys and North Alabama will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 6 p.m. ET at Flowers Hall. The Lions will be strutting in after a win while North Florida will be stumbling in from a loss.
It was close but no cigar for North Florida as they fell 88-85 to the Cent. Arkansas Bears on Thursday.
Meanwhile, the Jacksonville Dolphins typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday North Alabama proved too difficult a challenge. North Alabama enjoyed a cozy 80-62 victory over the Dolphins.
The Ospreys are expected to lose this next one by 3. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on North Florida's opponents whenever they hit the road.
North Florida is now 8-13 while the Lions sit at 12-10. A couple stats to keep an eye on: North Florida is 352nd worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only ten on average. North Alabamas have had an even harder time: they are stumbling into the game with the 50th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.5 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Flowers Hall -- Florence, Alabama
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Lions are a 3-point favorite against the Ospreys, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
North Florida have won seven out of their last nine games against North Alabama.
- Feb 05, 2022 - North Florida 71 vs. North Alabama 58
- Mar 04, 2021 - North Alabama 68 vs. North Florida 60
- Jan 30, 2021 - North Florida 82 vs. North Alabama 72
- Jan 29, 2021 - North Alabama 82 vs. North Florida 78
- Feb 15, 2020 - North Florida 80 vs. North Alabama 67
- Jan 04, 2020 - North Florida 82 vs. North Alabama 65
- Mar 04, 2019 - North Florida 76 vs. North Alabama 66
- Feb 09, 2019 - North Florida 82 vs. North Alabama 73
- Jan 05, 2019 - North Florida 96 vs. North Alabama 67