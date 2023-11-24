Who's Playing

Alabama State Hornets @ North Carolina A&T Aggies

Current Records: Alabama State 1-4, North Carolina A&T 0-4

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Pete Hanna Center -- Homewood, Alabama

The Alabama State Hornets' road trip will continue as they head out to face the North Carolina A&T Aggies at 3:00 p.m. ET on November 24th at Pete Hanna Center. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 16 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Alabama State found out the hard way on Wednesday. They took a serious blow against the Bulldogs, falling 99-67.

Meanwhile, North Carolina A&T's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their fourth straight loss. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 96-73 to the Warriors. North Carolina A&T didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The Hornets' loss was their fourth straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 1-4. As for the Aggies, their loss dropped their record down to 0-4.

Friday's match is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Alabama State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 45.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like North Carolina A&T struggles in that department as they've been averaging 26.5 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.