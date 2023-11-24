Halftime Report

Alabama State fell flat on their face against Samford last Wednesday, but memory of that harsh defeat doesn't seem to have tripped them up today. Sitting on a score of 49-45, Alabama State has looked like the better team, but there's still one more half to play.

If Alabama State keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 2-4 in no time. On the other hand, North Carolina A&T will have to make due with an 0-5 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Alabama State Hornets @ North Carolina A&T Aggies

Current Records: Alabama State 1-4, North Carolina A&T 0-4

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Where: Pete Hanna Center -- Homewood, Alabama

Pete Hanna Center -- Homewood, Alabama Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Alabama State Hornets' road trip will continue as they head out to face the North Carolina A&T Aggies at 2:00 p.m. ET on November 24th at Pete Hanna Center. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 16 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Alabama State found out the hard way on Wednesday. They took a serious blow against the Bulldogs, falling 99-67.

Meanwhile, North Carolina A&T's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their fourth straight loss. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 96-73 to the Warriors. North Carolina A&T didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The Hornets' loss was their fourth straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 1-4. As for the Aggies, their loss dropped their record down to 0-4.

Looking forward to Friday, Alabama State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Alabama State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 45.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like North Carolina A&T struggles in that department as they've been averaging 26.5 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

Alabama State is a 4-point favorite against North Carolina A&T, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hornets as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 152 points.

