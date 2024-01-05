Halftime Report

North Carolina A&T fell flat on their face against George Mason last Saturday, but memory of that harsh defeat doesn't seem to have tripped them up today. Sitting on a score of 33-25, North Carolina A&T has looked like the better team, but there's still one more half to play.

North Carolina A&T came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Campbell Fighting Camels @ North Carolina A&T Aggies

Current Records: Campbell 6-7, North Carolina A&T 2-11

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Corbett Sports Center -- Greensboro, North Carolina

Corbett Sports Center -- Greensboro, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After four games on the road, North Carolina A&T is heading back home. The North Carolina A&T Aggies and the Campbell Fighting Camels will face off in a Coastal Athletic battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Corbett Sports Center. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

The oddsmakers predicted a rough matchup for North Carolina A&T and boy were they right. They ended up on the wrong side of a bruising 94-69 walloping at the hands of the Patriots on Saturday. North Carolina A&T found out winning isn't easy when your shooting is a whole 17.5% worse than the opposition.

Despite their loss, North Carolina A&T saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Kyle Duke, who scored 11 points along with three steals, was perhaps the best of all.

Meanwhile, Campbell unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Saturday. They fell just short of the Red Flash by a score of 78-76. Campbell didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The Aggies' defeat dropped their record down to 2-11. As for the Fighting Camels, they bumped their record down to 6-7 with that defeat, which was their ninth straight on the road dating back to last season.

North Carolina A&T and Campbell were neck-and-neck in their previous matchup back in February of 2022, but North Carolina A&T came up empty-handed after a 64-63 defeat. Will North Carolina A&T have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Campbell is a slight 2.5-point favorite against North Carolina A&T, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Fighting Camels as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 142.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Campbell has won both of the games they've played against North Carolina A&T in the last 2 years.