Who's Playing

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers @ North Carolina A&T Aggies

Current Records: Coastal Carolina 5-5, North Carolina A&T 3-8

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 17, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 17, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Corbett Sports Center -- Greensboro, North Carolina

Corbett Sports Center -- Greensboro, North Carolina TV: FloSports

FloSports Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers are taking a road trip to face off against the North Carolina A&T Aggies at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Corbett Sports Center. The Aggies took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on the Chanticleers, who come in off a win.

Coastal Carolina took a loss when they played away from home last Saturday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Wednesday. They put the hurt on Southern Virginia with a sharp 82-57 victory. That 25 point margin sets a new team best for the Chanticleers this season.

Meanwhile, North Carolina A&T's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their sixth straight defeat. They fell 83-74 to Liberty.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Ryan Forrest, who went 8 for 15 en route to 21 points plus two steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Landon Glasper, who posted 20 points.

The win got Coastal Carolina back to even at 5-5. As for North Carolina A&T, their loss dropped their record down to 3-8.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Coastal Carolina has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like North Carolina A&T struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.4. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Coastal Carolina couldn't quite finish off North Carolina A&T in their previous matchup back in December of 2023 and fell 85-82. Can Coastal Carolina avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

North Carolina A&T won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.