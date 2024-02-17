Who's Playing

Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens @ North Carolina A&T Aggies

Current Records: Delaware 16-10, North Carolina A&T 7-19

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Corbett Sports Center -- Greensboro, North Carolina

Corbett Sports Center -- Greensboro, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Coastal Athletic matchup on schedule as the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens and the North Carolina A&T Aggies are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on February 17th at Corbett Sports Center. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Delaware unfortunately witnessed the end of their four-game winning streak on Thursday. They fell 73-67 to the Phoenix. Delaware didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Meanwhile, North Carolina A&T's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their fourth straight defeat. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 73-54 punch to the gut against the Seahawks. The match was a close 34-33 at the break, but unfortunately for North Carolina A&T it sure didn't stay that way.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, North Carolina A&T struggled to work together and finished the game with only three assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

The Fightin' Blue Hens' loss dropped their record down to 16-10. As for the Aggies, their loss was their fourth straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 7-19.

Saturday's matchup is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Delaware haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 10.5 turnovers per game. However, it's not like North Carolina A&T struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 9.5 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Delaware took their win against the Aggies in their previous matchup back in January by a conclusive 90-71. The rematch might be a little tougher for Delaware since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Delaware has won both of the games they've played against North Carolina A&T in the last year.