Halftime Report

This game looks nothing like the tight 81-79 margin from Hofstra's win over the Aggies in their previous head-to-head back in December of 2022. Hofstra is way out in front with a 34-15 lead over the Aggies.

Hofstra entered the match having won three straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it four, or will North Carolina A&T step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Hofstra Pride @ North Carolina A&T Aggies

Current Records: Hofstra 14-10, North Carolina A&T 7-17

How To Watch

What to Know

North Carolina A&T will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Hofstra Pride will face off in a Coastal Athletic battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at Corbett Sports Center.

It's hard to win when you make eight fewer threes than your opponent, a fact North Carolina A&T found out the hard way on Thursday. They suffered a bruising 80-58 loss at the hands of the Cougars. North Carolina A&T has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

North Carolina A&T's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Nikolaos Chitikoudis, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 12 rebounds, and Camian Shell who scored 16 points along with six rebounds and two steals.

Meanwhile, Hofstra waltzed into their match on Thursday with two straight wins but they left with three. They secured a 63-59 W over the Pirates. The score was all tied up 27-27 at the break, but Hofstra was the better team in the second half.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Hofstra to victory, but perhaps none more so than Tyler Thomas, who scored 28 points. That makes it three consecutive games in which Thomas has scored at least a third of Hofstra's points. Another player making a difference was Darlinstone Dubar, who scored 16 points along with two blocks.

The Aggies dropped their record down to 7-17 with that defeat, which was their third straight on the road. Those losses could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 58.7 points per game. As for the Pride, they are on a roll lately: they've won six of their last seven games, which provided a nice bump to their 14-10 record this season.

North Carolina A&T came out on top in a nail-biter against the Pride when the teams last played back in December of 2022, sneaking past 81-79. Will North Carolina A&T repeat their success, or do the Pride have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Hofstra is a big 11.5-point favorite against North Carolina A&T, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pride as a 10.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 141.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

North Carolina A&T and Hofstra both have 1 win in their last 2 games.