Halftime Report

Fortunes may be turning around for NC Central after losing three in a row. They have jumped out to a quick 36-31 lead against North Carolina A&T.

NC Central came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

NC Central Eagles @ North Carolina A&T Aggies

Current Records: NC Central 4-7, North Carolina A&T 0-8

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Corbett Sports Center -- Greensboro, North Carolina

What to Know

North Carolina A&T will be in front of their home fans on Tuesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will take on the NC Central Eagles at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Both teams have had a bumpy ride up to this point with nine consecutive losses dating back to last season for North Carolina A&T and three for NC Central.

We saw a pretty high 159-over/under line set for North Carolina A&T's previous matchup, but the actual score was more down to earth. They fell 75-62 to the Panthers on Friday. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for North Carolina A&T in their matchups with High Point: they've now lost three in a row.

Even though they lost, North Carolina A&T were working as a unit and finished the game with 17 assists. That's the most assists they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post ten fewer assists than your opponent, a fact NC Central found out the hard way on Saturday. They took a 82-74 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Highlanders.

The Aggies' loss was their ninth straight on the road dating back to last season, which bumped their record down to 0-8. As for the Eagles, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost four of their last five matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-7 record this season.

While both teams both let their fans down in their last outings, both still covered. Going forward, NC Central is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites on the road this season.

North Carolina A&T skirted past NC Central 55-53 in their previous matchup back in February of 2021. Will North Carolina A&T repeat their success, or does NC Central have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

NC Central is a 4.5-point favorite against North Carolina A&T, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Eagles as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 149 points.

Series History

North Carolina A&T has won 7 out of their last 10 games against NC Central.