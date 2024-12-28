Who's Playing

NC Central Eagles @ North Carolina A&T Aggies

Current Records: NC Central 6-9, North Carolina A&T 3-10

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 28, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 28, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Corbett Sports Center -- Greensboro, North Carolina

Corbett Sports Center -- Greensboro, North Carolina TV: CBS

CBS Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The North Carolina A&T Aggies and the NC Central Eagles will round out the year against one another at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at at Corbett Sports Center. The Aggies have now lost eight straight, leaving the team hunting for their first win since November 20.

North Carolina A&T is headed into Saturday's contest after beating the impressive 159-point over/under the oddsmakers set for their last matchup against Arkansas. It's going to take some time for North Carolina A&T to recover from the 95-67 bruising that Arkansas dished out on Saturday. The Aggies were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 54-31.

Even though they lost, North Carolina A&T smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in February.

Meanwhile, things could have been worse for NC Central, but they could have been a whole lot better as they took an 82-67 loss to Longwood on Friday.

North Carolina A&T's loss dropped their record down to 3-10. As for NC Central, their defeat dropped their record down to 6-9.

Saturday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy game: North Carolina A&T has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 36.7 rebounds per game. It's a different story for NC Central, though, as they've been averaging only 31.7. Given North Carolina A&T's sizable advantage in that area, NC Central will need to find a way to close that gap.

North Carolina A&T came up short against NC Central when the teams last played back in December of 2023, falling 67-62. Can North Carolina A&T avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

North Carolina A&T has won 6 out of their last 10 games against NC Central.