Who's Playing

Northeastern Huskies @ North Carolina A&T Aggies

Current Records: Northeastern 7-10, North Carolina A&T 4-13

How To Watch

What to Know

Northeastern has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Northeastern Huskies and the North Carolina A&T Aggies will face off in a Coastal Athletic battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Corbett Sports Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 15.6% better than the opposition, a fact Northeastern proved on Saturday. They walked away with a 67-59 victory over the Tigers.

Meanwhile, North Carolina A&T's game on Monday was all tied up 42-42 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. Not to be outdone by the Pirates, the Aggies got past the Pirates on a last-second jump shot courtesy of Camian Shell with 2 seconds left in the second quarter.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead North Carolina A&T to victory, but perhaps none more so than Shell, who scored 19 points along with eight assists. Those eight assists set a new season-high mark for him. Landon Glasper was another key contributor, scoring 24 points along with eight rebounds.

The Huskies' win bumped their record up to 7-10. As for the Aggies, their victory bumped their record up to 4-13.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Northeastern just can't miss this season, having made 47% of their shots per game. It's a different story for North Carolina A&T, though, as they've only made 40.7% of their shots per game this season. Given Northeastern's sizeable advantage in that area, North Carolina A&T will need to find a way to close that gap.

The pair pleased both fans and bettors in their last matches by winning and covering the spread. As for their next game, Northeastern is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by seven points. This contest will be North Carolina A&T's seventh straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 4-2 against the spread).

Odds

Northeastern is a solid 7-point favorite against North Carolina A&T, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 146.5 points.

Series History

Northeastern won the only game these two teams have played in the last 2 years.