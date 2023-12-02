Who's Playing

The Citadel Bulldogs @ North Carolina A&T Aggies

Current Records: The Citadel 4-4, North Carolina A&T 0-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Corbett Sports Center -- Greensboro, North Carolina

Corbett Sports Center -- Greensboro, North Carolina

What to Know

After six games on the road, North Carolina A&T is heading back home. They will take on The Citadel Bulldogs at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday. North Carolina A&T might want some stickum for this matchup since the team gave up 12 turnovers on Saturday.

The oddsmakers set the bar high, but North Carolina A&T and Samford didn't disappoint and broke past the 159.5 point over/under. The match between both teams wasn't a total blowout, but with the Aggies falling 101-83 on the road it was darn close to turning into one. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 38.9% better than the opposition, a fact The Citadel proved on Tuesday. They blew past the Buccaneers, posting a 81-52 win at home.

The Aggies bumped their record down to 0-6 with that loss, which was their fourth straight on the road. As for the Bulldogs, they are on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five contests, which provided a nice bump to their 4-4 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: North Carolina A&T have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 27.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like The Citadel struggles in that department as they've been even better at 36.6 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

North Carolina A&T came up short against The Citadel in their previous matchup back in December of 2020, falling 78-70. Will North Carolina A&T have more luck at home instead of on the road? Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Series History

North Carolina A&T and The Citadel both have 1 win in their last 2 games.