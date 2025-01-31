Halftime Report

UNCW is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead North Carolina A&T 42-25.

UNCW entered the game having won four straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it five, or will North Carolina A&T step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

UNCW Seahawks @ North Carolina A&T Aggies

Current Records: UNCW 16-5, North Carolina A&T 4-18

How To Watch

What to Know

UNCW is 3-0 against North Carolina A&T since January of 2023, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. Both will face off in a Coastal Athletic battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Corbett Sports Center. The Aggies are crawling into this match hobbled by eight consecutive losses, while the Seahawks will bounce in with four consecutive wins.

UNCW will head into Saturday's game hoping to keep the good times rolling: they only won by two when they last took the court, which might have inspired the 21-point they dealt Hampton on Saturday. UNCW put the hurt on Hampton with a sharp 83-62 victory. For those keeping track at home, that's the biggest win the Seahawks have posted since December 28, 2024.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead UNCW to victory, but perhaps none more so than Khamari McGriff, who went 8 for 12 en route to 19 points. What's more, McGriff also racked up two assists, the most he's had since back in November of 2024. Another player making a difference was Greedy Williams, who had ten points plus seven assists.

UNCW was working as a unit and finished the game with 19 assists. They are 5-1 when they've passed the ball that well.

Meanwhile, things could have been worse for North Carolina A&T, but they could have been a whole lot better as they took an 89-74 loss to Stony Brook on Saturday.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Ryan Forrest, who scored 28 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Landon Glasper, who scored 29 points.

UNCW pushed their record up to 16-5 with the victory, which was their fourth straight at home. As for North Carolina A&T, their loss dropped their record down to 4-18.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: UNCW has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 40 rebounds per game. However, it's not like North Carolina A&T struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.6. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

As for their next game, UNCW shouldn't be too worried about this matchup, as the experts have them favored by 11 points. Those brave souls putting their money on North Carolina A&T against the spread have faith in an upset since their 9-12 ATS record can't hold a candle to UNCW's 13-6.

Odds

UNCW is a big 11-point favorite against North Carolina A&T, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 11-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 154.5 points.

Series History

UNCW has won all of the games they've played against North Carolina A&T in the last 2 years.