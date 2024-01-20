Who's Playing

William & Mary Tribe @ North Carolina A&T Aggies

Current Records: William & Mary 7-11, North Carolina A&T 5-13

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Corbett Sports Center -- Greensboro, North Carolina

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

William & Mary has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The William & Mary Tribe and the North Carolina A&T Aggies will face off in a Coastal Athletic battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Corbett Sports Center.

The point spread may have favored William & Mary on Thursday, but the final result did not. They fell 77-64 to the Fighting Camels. William & Mary found out winning isn't easy when your shooting is a whole 20.3% worse than the opposition.

William & Mary's loss came about despite a quality game from Chase Lowe, who scored 14 points along with seven assists and six rebounds.

Meanwhile, North Carolina A&T's game on Thursday was all tied up 26-26 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. They walked away with a 72-65 win over the Huskies. The victory made it back-to-back wins for North Carolina A&T.

Landon Glasper was the offensive standout of the match as he scored 35 points. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last four games he's played. Jalal McKie was another key contributor, scoring 11 points.

The Tribe's loss was their third straight at home, which bumped their record down to 7-11. That poor showing could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 59.3 points per game. As for the Aggies, their win bumped their record up to 5-13.

William & Mary came up short against North Carolina A&T in their previous meeting back in January of 2023, falling 90-86. Can William & Mary avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

North Carolina A&T won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.