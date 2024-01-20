Who's Playing

William & Mary Tribe @ North Carolina A&T Aggies

Current Records: William & Mary 7-11, North Carolina A&T 5-13

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Corbett Sports Center -- Greensboro, North Carolina

Corbett Sports Center -- Greensboro, North Carolina

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

William & Mary has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The William & Mary Tribe and the North Carolina A&T Aggies will face off in a Coastal Athletic battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Corbett Sports Center. William & Mary is the slight favorite, but fans should be in for an exciting game likely to go down to the wire.

It's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 20.3% worse than the opposition, a fact William & Mary found out the hard way on Thursday. They took a 77-64 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Fighting Camels.

Chase Lowe put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 14 points along with seven assists and six rebounds.

Meanwhile, North Carolina A&T's game on Thursday was all tied up 26-26 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. They walked away with a 72-65 victory over the Huskies. The victory made it back-to-back wins for North Carolina A&T.

Among those leading the charge was Landon Glasper, who scored 35 points. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last four games he's played. Jalal McKie was another key contributor, scoring 11 points.

The Tribe's loss was their third straight at home, which bumped their record down to 7-11. Those losses could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 59.3 points per game. As for the Aggies, their victory bumped their record up to 5-13.

William & Mary came up short against North Carolina A&T when the teams last played back in January of 2023, falling 90-86. Can William & Mary avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

William & Mary is a slight 1-point favorite against North Carolina A&T, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tribe as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 147.5 points.

Series History

North Carolina A&T won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.