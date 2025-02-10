The Campbell Fighting Camels will look to extend their winning streak to seven games when they battle the North Carolina A&T Aggies in a CAA matchup on Monday. Campbell is coming off a 76-58 win over Elon on Thursday, while North Carolina A&T dropped a 66-63 decision at Charleston that same night. The Aggies (4-20, 0-11 Coastal), who have lost 10 in a row, are 1-12 on the road this season. The Fighting Camels (13-11, 8-3 Coastal), who are fourth in the conference, are 7-4 on their home floor. The Aggies are without their two leading scorers Ryan Forrest and Landon Glasper, along with sophomore guard Julius Reese, who were suspended indefinitely for violating team rules.

Tipoff from the Gilbert Craig Gore Arena in Buies Creek, N.C., is set for 8 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network. The teams split two meetings last season. Campbell is a 13.5-point favorite in the latest North Carolina A&T vs. Campbell odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 143.5.

North Carolina A&T vs. Campbell spread: Campbell -13.5



North Carolina A&T vs. Campbell over/under: 143.5 points

North Carolina A&T vs. Campbell money line: Campbell -1087, North Carolina A&T +690

NCAT: The Aggies have hit the game total over in 12 of their last 17 road games (+6.50 units)

CAM: The Fighting Camels have hit the game total under in 11 of their last 13 home games (+8.80 units)



North Carolina A&T vs. Campbell streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why you should back Campbell

Sophomore forward Colby Duggan has been red hot of late. He has reached double-digit scoring in each of his last 13 games, including a double-double with 19 points and 11 rebounds in a 57-54 win over Drexel on Jan. 2. He is coming off a 23-point, two-rebound performance in Thursday's win over Elon. In 24 games, including 15 starts, he is averaging 14.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 26.3 minutes of action.

Also averaging double-figure scoring for the Fighting Camels is senior guard Jasin Sinani. In 24 games, all starts, he is averaging 12.6 points, five rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.3 steals in 31.9 minutes. He registered a double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds in a 69-67 overtime win at Hofstra on Jan. 25. He is coming off an 11-point and three-assist effort in Thursday's win over Elon. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back North Carolina A&T

Helping power the Aggies is sophomore guard Jahnathan Lamothe, one of four North Carolina A&T players averaging double-figure scoring. Lamothe is coming off back-to-back double-digit performances, including a 15-point, nine-rebound and three-steal effort in Thursday's loss at Charleston. He scored 20 points, five rebounds and four assists in an 83-59 loss to UNC Wilmington on Jan. 30. In 24 games, including 23 starts, the Maryland transfer is averaging 11.7 points, seven rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.3 steals in 35.5 minutes.

Sophomore forward Nikolaos Chitikoudis has had back-to-back double-digit scoring performances. In the loss at Charleston, he nearly registered a double-double with 11 points, nine rebounds and six assists. He had 16 points, six rebounds and four assists in the loss to UNC Wilmington. He has five double-doubles on the year. In 20 games, including 14 starts, he is averaging 10.2 points, nine rebounds, 1.7 blocks, 1.4 assists and 1.1 steals in 26.1 minutes. See which team to pick here.

