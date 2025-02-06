The Charleston Cougars (17-6) and the North Carolina A&T Aggies (4-19) link up in the CAA battle on Thursday. The Cougars had their two-game win streak come to an end when William and Mary knocked off Charleston, 90-75, on Feb. 3. Meanwhile, North Carolina A&T has dropped nine straight games. On Jan. 30, UNC Wilmington blew out the Aggies, 83-59.

Tipoff from TD Arena is at 6 p.m. ET. The Cougars are 18.5-point favorites in the latest North Carolina A&T vs. Charleston odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 153.5. Before making any Charleston vs. North Carolina A&T picks, you need to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 14 of the 2024-25 season on a 208-149 betting roll (+2275) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has dialed in on North Carolina A&T vs. Charleston and just revealed its coveted picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are the college basketball betting lines and trends for North Carolina A&T vs. Charleston:

North Carolina A&T vs. Charleston spread: Cougars -18.5

North Carolina A&T vs. Charleston over/under: 153.5 points

North Carolina A&T vs. Charleston money line: Cougars -2941, Aggies +1263

North Carolina A&T vs. Charleston picks: See picks here

North Carolina A&T vs. Charleston streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why Charleston can cover

Senior forward Ante Brzovic is the go-to option in the frontcourt. Brzovic leads the team in points (18.4), rebounds (8.4), and blocks (1.1) per game. He's also logged seven double-doubles this season. In his last contest, Brzovic had 20 points, eight rebounds, and two blocks.

Senior guard Derrin Boyd is a floor spacer and ball handler for the Cougars. Boyd logs 14 points, 3.3 rebounds, and shoots 38.9% from downtown. The Kentucky product has scored 20-plus points in three of the past four games. In the loss to William and Mary, Boyd had 21 points, five assists, and made three 3-pointers. See who to back at SportsLine.

Why North Carolina A&T can cover

Sophomore guard Jahnathan Lamothe has been an effective player around the rim for the Aggies. Lamothe averages 11.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game. On Jan. 30 against UNC Wilmington, he racked up 20 points, five rebounds, four assists, and went 5-of-12 from downtown.

Sophomore forward Nikolaos Chitikoudis is a lengthy force in the frontcourt. Chitikoudis leads the team in rebounds (9) and blocks (1.7) to go along with 10.1 points per game. The Greece native has compiled double-digit rebounds in seven games. On Jan. 9 against Delaware, he had 18 points and 10 boards. See who to back at SportsLine.

How to make North Carolina A&T vs. Charleston picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total, predicting the teams combine for 152 points. It also says one side of the spread hits in almost 70% of simulations. You can see the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins North Carolina A&T vs. Charleston, and which side of the spread hits in almost 70% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up well over $2,000 on top-rated spread picks since its inception, and find out.